Toasty days ahead!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with mainly cloudy skies. A few shower chances are possible through the day Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures are going to continue to trend warmer through midweek! Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 70s with isolated shower chances.

Later this week, we crank up the heat! Highs will boost to the mid-80s Thursday afternoon with sunshine! Highs will continue to warm to the upper 80s through the end of the week and through this weekend!

Early next week still looks warm and dry with highs in the lower 80s through Tuesday with sunshine galore!

