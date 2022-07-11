Weather

Toasty start to the week

A comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky! Should be a quiet afternoon with highs warming to the lower 90s during the day. We do have shower and storm chances out ahead of us tonight with the potential of severe weather especially NW of the city late tonight and through the overnight. Slightl risk up near NW Indiana and a margianl risk just north of the city with all severe weather modes in play.

Rain and storms move out Tuesday with highs cooling to the mid 80s. Expect to see loads of sunshine during the day! Dry and seasonal temperatures will continue through the later half of the week with highs through Thursday in the mid 80s!

It’ll get warmer through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° with a mostly sunny sky Saturday! A slight chance of rain Sunday with highs pushing 90°. Still dry and toasty early next week with sunshine!