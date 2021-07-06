Weather

Toasty Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid once again with lots of sunshine.

TUESDAY: High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern for the day. Look for lots of sunshine with highs a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs climb into the lower 90s across much of the state. It’s going to be humid with heat index values or feels-like temperatures in the low to middle 90s. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with a few more clouds developing into the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds around the area this evening and overnight. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows falling around 70.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front approaches the area by Wednesday increasing our cloud cover and bringing us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s still going to be hot and humid with highs near 90.

THURSDAY: Clouds hang around for your Thursday with a chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Temperatures drop a little with highs in the middle 80s. Humidity values will still be moderate but it won’t be as humid as earlier in the week.

8DAY FORECAST: It looks like we’ll see a dry day on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible for both weekend days. Highs on Saturday climb into the middle 80s while temperatures fall back into the lower 80s on Sunday. Rain chances linger into the first part of Monday with highs in the low to middle 80s.