Weather

Toasty weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nice start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s with a partly cloudy sky. Highs Thursday with top out in the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday night will be a pleasant one with lows in the mid-60s.

A warm end to the workweek with highs in the mid-80s once again. It should be a bright end to the week as well.

Very summer-like weekend with highs in the upper 80s with some spots close to 90°. It’ll remain dry and quiet through the weekend as an area of highs pressure builds.

Next Monday starts dry with highs still in the mid-80s then showers and storms return with highs cooling through the lower 80s by midweek. We should dry out Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.