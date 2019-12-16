Tracking another round of snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow showers will continue into the overnight hours.

The winter storm warning remains in effect for our area until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday night: We’re tracking steady snow showers through the Monday evening commute. Use caution in the evening as roads will be snow-covered and slick.

An additional 3-5 inches of snow will fall Monday night making way for a messy Tuesday morning commute. The heaviest snow will fall from now until 3 a.m. along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Tuesday: Light snow will continue early Tuesday morning before diminishing around sunrise. Cloud will decrease throughout the day making way for a little afternoon sunshine Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy and cold conditions by afternoon with a high of 31.

Wednesday: Prepare for a very cold day as temperatures only warm to the low to mid 20s. Enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions Wednesday.

8 Day forecast: The clear, dry and cold conditions will continue through the end of the workweek. There’s a slight chance for scattered snow flurries Friday night. Expect a gradual warming trend this weekend as temperatures return to the 40s. Enjoy a dry weekend before precipitation chances increase next week.