ABC BALLROOM BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BETHESDA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS BISHOP CHATARD HIGH SCHOOL BROOKE'S PLACE BROOKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH CURTIS WILSON PRIMARY SCHOOL & ACADEMY DAMAR ABA - AVON DAMAR ABA--DECATUR DAMAR ABA--FALL CREEK ELWOOD MAIN STREET WESLEYAN CHURCH FAIRBANKS RECOVERY CENTER FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. GEIST CHRISTIAN CHURCH - FISHERS GYMNASTICS WITH HEART INC. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - INDIANAPOLIS INDIANA MATH SCIENCE ACADEMY - NORTH LAWRENCE TWP SCHOOLS-MARION COUNTY LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL MADISON PARK CHURCH OF GOD NORTHWEST HENDRICKS SCHOOLS OUR SHEPHERD LUTHERAN SCHOOL PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL THE JOURNEY CHURCH - AVON THE ORCHARD SCHOOL TINDLEY SCHOOLS TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE TRINITY HOUSE SOUP KITCHEN TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL WESTERN BOONE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Tracking another round of snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow showers will continue into the overnight hours. 

The winter storm warning remains in effect for our area until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday night: We’re tracking steady snow showers through the Monday evening commute. Use caution in the evening as roads will be snow-covered and slick.

An additional 3-5 inches of snow will fall Monday night making way for a messy Tuesday morning commute. The heaviest snow will fall from now until 3 a.m. along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Tuesday: Light snow will continue early Tuesday morning before diminishing around sunrise. Cloud will decrease throughout the day making way for a little afternoon sunshine Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy and cold conditions by afternoon with a high of 31.

Wednesday: Prepare for a very cold day as temperatures only warm to the low to mid 20s. Enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions Wednesday.

8 Day forecast: The clear, dry and cold conditions will continue through the end of the workweek. There’s a slight chance for scattered snow flurries Friday night. Expect a gradual warming trend this weekend as temperatures return to the 40s. Enjoy a dry weekend before precipitation chances increase next week. 

