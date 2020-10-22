Tracking Friday’s showers and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a fantastic warm Fall day across the state with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity values also rose a little bit as well, making it feel more summer-like.

Thursday night:

A mild, breezy, and mainly clear night is ahead after a warm day. Some clouds will be around before the overnight hours. Lows will only fall into the low to mid 60s.

Friday:

We are tracking another front that will make its way through the state by Friday afternoon. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening hours. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out before the lunch hour as well. There is even the chance for isolated strong to severe storms.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place for roughly two-thirds of the state. Isolated damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado are all possible threats. Although severe weather for us is very rare for this time of the year, this is a good reminder that severe weather can indeed happen at any point in time if the right conditions come together.

With our rain and storm chances, it will be breezy and muggy as highs top out in the low to mid 70s.

Weekend:

After Friday’s front passes through, this will knock our temperatures down to below normal numbers through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower is possible Saturday with better shower and storm chances Sunday evening.

8 Day Forecast:

Keep the umbrella handy as daily rain chances are in place through midweek next week. Temperatures will also remain below normal through much of next week as well.