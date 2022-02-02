Weather Blog

Tracking heavy snow headed our way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wet start to the morning with temperatures starting off in the mid to lower 40s with a few light showers around. It’ll be a wet Wednesday for most of central Indiana as temperatures fall through the day with rain eventually transitioning to sleet/freezing rain later tonight then heavy snow. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 20s.

Prepare for heavy snow during the overnight and through the day on Thursday. We’ll see snow statewide Thursday with the heaviest of snow arriving during the morning drive and through the afternoon. Snow amounts will be heavy from Indy and points northward. Temperatures will be cold with most spots in the upper 20s. Snow will come to an end late Thursday with temperatures continuing to fall to the lower teens! Friday will be cold with most spots struggling to make it to the lower 20s.

A cold and breezy weekend to start with lows bottoming out at 0° with highs making a rebound to the upper 20s. Highs will trend towards the lower to mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.