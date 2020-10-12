Tracking Monday rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. There could also be a little bit of patchy fog. A cold front Monday afternoon will swing through the state sparking up showers and a few storms. Most of the day will be dry and breezy with highs in the mid-70s. On Monday night the cold front will clear out and skies will begin to clear. Lows will fall to the mid-40s.

Expect to see a fantastic Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s with lots of blue sky and sunshine! Great weather will stretch through Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

An additional system will pass Thursday and will bring more showers during the afternoon. This system will pack more of a punch in terms of temperature than rain. Highs right behind the front will cool significantly with highs in the mid-50s by the end of the week.

This weekend highs will remain in the lower to mid-50s with a few showers around both Saturday and Sunday.