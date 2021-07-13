Weather

Tracking more rain and a warm up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few spotty showers Tuesday morning with more cloud cover to start the day. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s to near 70°. It’ll be a slightly warmer day with highs in the lower 80s with high humidity. Shower and storm chances become more widespread Tuesday afternoon as well with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon.

Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a drier and sunnier day with a partly cloudy sky and highs continuing to warm to the mid-80s. Thursday will also be a mainly dry day with rain chances creeping back in late in the day with highs warming to the mid-80s.

Friday showers and storms return to the forecast with highs in the mid-80s. Rain and storms will stick with us through the first half of the weekend with highs to start in the mid-80s. Sunday looks to dry out with some sunshine and highs cooling slightly to the lower 80s. Dry and near seasonal weather will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the lower 80s.