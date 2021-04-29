Weather

Tracking more rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Heavy rain Thursday morning with a few claps of thunder possible. Temperatures are starting off warm in the upper 60s. Steady rain will continue through the morning becoming more scattered during the afternoon. Highs Thursday won’t budge too much with everyone in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night as lows fall to the 50s.

Friday will be cool but dry and sunny with highs in the lower 60s!

This weekend looks stunning with highs rebounding to the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks even better with highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Next week looks unsettled with showers and storms Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures will cool through midweek with highs in the mid-60s by Wednesday. We should begin to dry out Thursday with sunshine with highs in the lower 60s.