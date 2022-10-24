Weather

Tracking much needed rain ahead!

A great start to the work wee after a beautiful week! Temperatures this morning will start off in the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and clearing. Should be a bright afternoon with warm temperatures with most spots in the upper 70s! Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s. Tuesday most of the day time hours will stay dry with highs returning to the lower 70s. We have an area of low pressure and cold front approaching the state which will generate shower chances late in the evening and overnight.

Scattered showers will be around through much of the day Wednesday and it is much needed rain! By the end of the day Wednesday we could see half an inch to .75″ of rain. Highs will cool through the day as well with many spots warming to the upper 50s.

Rain will move out Thursday with highs still struggling to warm. Most areas will fall just short of the 60° mark with sunshine. We’ll remain cool through the end of the week with highs Friday touching 60°. This weekend looks cool but dry with highs in the lower 6s with sunshine. Next chance for rain arrives next Monday with highs near seasonal in the lower 60s.