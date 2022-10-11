Weather

Tracking rain chances

A comfy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s with clear skies! Expect to see increasing clouds through the morning and afternoon with an approaching cold front. Highs today will top out in the mid 70s this afternoon. This evening showers return and will remain spotty in nature through the evening and overnight! Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s. Rain will stick around mid week with a cold front dragging through the state. Highs will cool to the lower 70s. Winds will be breezy through the afternoon as well with sustained winds at 15-20mph.

Thursday there could be a few lingering morning showers in the morning otherwise we should salvage the afternoon with highs significantly cooler. Most spots will warm to the lower 60s. Friday looks even cooler with highs in the upper 50s!

Sunsine will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s Saturday. Sunday highs will warm a little more with most spots in the lower to mid 60s. Looking cooler but bright early next week with highs in the 50s.