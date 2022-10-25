Weather

Tracking rain today

A dry start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s to start the day. Clouds will be thick through the rest of the morning with an approaching cold front. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon with rain and storms likely through the evening drive. We could see some heavy rain in spots of a few claps of thunder through the evening. Highs will warm to the lower 70s today. Lows will bottom out in the lower 50s. Rain should move out early Wednesday morning leaving behind 0.50″-1.00″ of rain by mid morning Wednesday. Highs will be running significantly cooler with most spots in the upper 50s! Lows will cool and become chilly early Thursday morning with spots in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be another cool one with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s with mainly sunny skies. We round out the work week with highs touching the 60° mark with sunshine.

This weekend lools nice with highs near seasonal Saturday. Most spots will top out in the mid 60s with mainly sunny skies. Rain chances return Sunday and it should be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll remain cool through the first few days of next week with highs in the lower 6s with rain chances taking us through Monday.