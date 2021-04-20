Weather

Tracking snow and freezing temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Changes arrive Tuesday with showers to start the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will top out in the lower 50s. As temperatures begin to fall, we’ll see a transition from rain to a mix then heavy snow showers late this evening! Ground temperatures will be warm enough to melt the snow making for wet and slushy road conditions late tonight and through the overnight hours.

A freeze warning will go into effect Tuesday night as well with temperatures dropping to the lower 30s. Snow will come to an end early Wednesday morning with most of the snow accumulation on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. We should have at most 1″-2″ by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a cold start with lows in the lower 30s with highs only warming to the lower 40s through the afternoon. There is a chance of a light mix late afternoon and early evening. Lows once again will fall to the lower to mid-30s Thursday morning.

We have a quick turnaround in terms of temperatures later this week! Highs Thursday will rebound to the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Nearing 60° Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a few scattered showers possible Saturday. Next week looks fantastic with highs to start the week in the lower to mid-70s.