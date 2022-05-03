Weather

Tracking storms

A few showers will be around through the morning drive with tempertaures starting off in the 50s this morning. We’ll see the first batch of rain linger through late morning then get a break before we see our second round of rain and storms develop later on today. We could see a few stronger to severe storms develop later on today with a marginal risk here in Indy while we have a slight risk in southeastern Indiana. All severe weather modes in play today with damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. The therat will move out late this evening with lows falling to the upper 40s.

Should be a quiet day behind the cold front Wednesday with highs slightly cooler in the mid 60s but we’ll see some sunshine!

Unsettled for the later half of the week with rain chances returning with temperatures warming to the upper 60s to near 70° through the end of the week.

Looks dry and comfortable for Mother’s Day weekend with highs Saturday topping out in the mid 60s with sunshine. Even better Sunday with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine. We should be well into the 80s early next week with sunshine through Tuesday.