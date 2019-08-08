Tracking the chance for strong storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking the chance for isolated strong to severe storms Thursday evening.

Thursday night:

We’ll see a few isolated strong storms Thursday night before cooler air settles into the state overnight. Isolated strong storms will bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Friday:

You’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day Friday. Dry and pleasant conditions are expected Friday as temperatures warm to the mid 80s.



Saturday:

Saturday will be the best weather day of the week. Mostly sunny and dry Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid-80s.

Sunday:

The gradual warming trend will continue Sunday. You will notice an increase in temperatures and humidity Sunday afternoon. If you’re headed to the Indiana State Fair for WISH-TV day prepare for a muggy afternoon. A stray shower or storm will develop Sunday night.



8 day forecast:

You should prepare for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday as another weak disturbance moves over the state. Expect a hot and humid day Monday as temperatures warm to the upper 80s. Slightly cooler conditions will settle into our area by mid-week.





