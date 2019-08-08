Tracking the chance for strong storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking the chance for isolated strong to severe storms Thursday evening.

Thursday night: 
We’ll see a few isolated strong storms Thursday night before cooler air settles into the state overnight. Isolated strong storms will bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Friday: 
You’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day Friday. Dry and pleasant conditions are expected Friday as temperatures warm to the mid 80s.

Saturday
Saturday will be the best weather day of the week. Mostly sunny and dry Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid-80s.

Sunday: 
The gradual warming trend will continue Sunday. You will notice an increase in temperatures and humidity Sunday afternoon. If you’re headed to the Indiana State Fair for WISH-TV day prepare for a muggy afternoon. A stray shower or storm will develop Sunday night.

8 day forecast:
You should prepare for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday as another weak disturbance moves over the state. Expect a hot and humid day Monday as temperatures warm to the upper 80s. Slightly cooler conditions will settle into our area by mid-week.  



