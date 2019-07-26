Tracking the return of heat and humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for an increase in heat and humidity this weekend.



Friday night:

Enjoy a beautiful evening at the Boone County Fair with a beautiful sunset Friday night.



It will be partly cloudy, dry and comfortable Friday evening. Temperatures will dip to the mid 60s overnight.

Saturday:

It will be a great start to the day Saturday with plenty of sunshine early, perfect for an early morning run.

We’ll warm quickly Saturday afternoon with increasing humidity. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s, it will feel slightly warmer.





Sunday:

Skies will remain mostly sunny to start your day Sunday. Temperatures will warm to near 90 Sunday afternoon. You can expect more heat and humidity with increasing southerly winds. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm Sunday night.



8 Day forecast:

Prepare for showers and storms as a cold front brings rain and a gradual cooling trend next week. Keep the umbrella handy and prepare for showers and storms through Wednesday. Slightly cooler and dry conditions are expected as we head into next weekend.



