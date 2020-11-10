Tracking Tuesday night’s storms, cooler Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain and storm chances will move in tonight after breaking record high temperatures for a third day in a row.

Tuesday night:

A strong cold front will move through the state tonight, bringing showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

A Marginal Risk is in place across roughly two-thirds of the state. The primary threat is damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question for areas north of Indianapolis.

Lows will fall into the upper 40s as the cooler air mass will sink in overnight behind the cold front.

Wednesday:

After enjoying several days of warm temperatures, we will return to near normal temperatures for our Wednesday. A stray shower is possible before sunrise. Overall, expect a mainly dry day with decreasing clouds. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday:

Enjoy a mostly sunny, dry, and cool Fall day as highs will rise into the mid 50s.

8 Day Forecast:

We look to end the work week on a cooler note with highs only reaching the low 50s. The weekend will see our high temperatures slightly rebound with spotty showers possible Saturday through Sunday morning. Near to below normal temperatures will be in place through much of next week.