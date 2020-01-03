Tracking weekend snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our first weekend of the new year will bring a wintry mix our way.



Friday: Another round of showers will develop this evening bringing steady rain into the overnight hours.

Much colder air will sink into the state tonight, temperatures will drop to the 30s overnight.



Saturday: Scattered rain showers will transition to a wintry mix to light snow before sunrise Saturday.

light snow showers will mix with rain Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm slightly to the upper 30s. Minimal snow accumulations are possible, mainly in grassy areas.

Sunday: Sunday will be the best weather day of the week. Enjoy plenty of sunshine with above normal tempertaures Sunday afternoon.

8 Day forecast: The above normal temperature trend continues for much of next week. Expect afternoon temperatures in the low 40s Monday and Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow will develop Monday night. Light rain will transition to light snow Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm back to the 40s, rain will be the primary form of precipitation Tuesday afternoon. Enjoy a gradual warming trend to end the week.