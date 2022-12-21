Weather

Tracking a winter storm with dangerously cold temperatures to follow

A quiet start to the morning and a cold start with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s. Today will be another quiet and mild day with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Lows will fall to the lower 30s.

Winter Storm Timeline:

Thursday:

Thursday will be the beginning of the storm and will start off as rain through the morning. We could see a little mixing through the morning. Temperatures will warm through the late morning and very early afternoon with most spots in the lower 40s.

The area of low pressure and cold front generating the snow and much colder temperatures will swing through mid-afternoon which will rapidly drop out temperatures in a span of a few hours.

Roads will be wet from the rain and will quickly freeze, causing a flash freeze and making roads icy. Rain will also quickly transition over to snow and we could see periods of very heavy snow.

Winds will also pick up as well, with winds between 40-50 mph creating blowing snow and limited visibility. Travel will be dangerous from late Thursday through mid-day Friday.

Lows will plummet to -3° below with feel-like temperatures between 15-20° below zero Friday morning.

Snow accumulation will vary on location with most spots in the central parts of the state around 3″-6″ of snow with heavier amounts north. NW Indian should be around 6″-8″ while areas along the lake could see around 1 foot of snow by mid-early Friday morning.

Friday:

Most of the heavy snow should come to an end, with a few light snow showers here and there through the late morning and early afternoon.

Winds will still be howling with gusts around 40-50 mph. Frigid temperatures will follow the snow with highs struggling Friday. We’ll only warm to 2° with feel-like temperatures 15°-25° below zero. We’ll see blowing and drifting snow with gusty winds through the day, as well.

Christmas Weekend:

Saturday, Christmas Eve, will be brutally cold with temperatures starting off below zero Saturday morning. Feel-like temperatures will range from 15°-25° below zero. There could be a stray snow shower chance but most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the single digits.

Christmas Day on Sunday will be frigid, with highs nearing 12° with some sunshine.

We’ll trend a little warmer next week with spots rebounding to the mid-20s with a chance of a few snow showers through the day. Highs will continue to warm to the upper 20s and lower 30s through midweek next week with some clouds and sunshine.