Weather

Trending towards seasonal!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s with a mix of clouds a clearing. We should see a lot of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s! Winds will become a bit more relaxed making for a great fall afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s. Should be a great end to the work week with highs toping out in the lower 60s, near seasonal, with loads of sunshine through the day.

We start off this weekend on a really nice note! Highs will continue to warm to the mid 60s with sunshine through the afternoon. Our next system arrives during the afternoon Sunday! Highs will cool to the lower 60s with scattered rain arriving during the afternoon.

Light rain will stick around through the morning on Monday with highs remain cool for Halloween with most spots in the lower 60s. We see a quick tunr around with temperatures through mid week with highs warming close to 70° with lots of dry time and plenty of sunshine!