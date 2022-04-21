Weather

Trending warmer

Waking up to shower this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s to start the day! Rain should exit early afternoon with highs soaring to the lower 70s today! We should see some sunshine as well later today. Lows tonight will cool to the lower 50s. Friday will be an even warmer day with highs in the mid 70s with a scattered shower or storm chance.

This weekend is looking beautiful with highs continuning to warm to the lower 80s with loads of sunshine! Sunday looks just as nice with plenty of dry time during the day with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will increase during the evening hours with the potential of heavy rain through Monday.

Showers and storms will linger through Monday with highs in the upper 60s. It’ll turn cooler through the rest of the week next week with highs in the upper 50s Tuesday through Thursday.