Weather

Trending warmer

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s with plenty of clouds. We should see sunshine today with decreasing clouds through the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 50s. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s.

Slightly warmer Wednesday with highs breaking to the lower 60s with a few scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs will continue to warm to the upper 60s with more rain chances during the day.

Highs through the end of the week will continue to warm with spots in the lower 70s with scattered showers and storms.

This weekend looks stunning! Highs Saturday will feel like summer with most spots approaching the lower 80s with upper 70s Sundy afternoon! Chance of showers return Monday of next week with highs in the 60s.