INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- It's a common phenomenon that happens a few times of year. They look like tornadoes, but they are different. They are cold air funnels.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management Director Shannan Hinton confirms to News 8 that several callers reported seeing a funnel cloud in the Taylorsville area after 11 a.m. but after checking with the NWS, it was believed to be a cold air funnel.