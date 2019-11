INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s. Clouds will begin to thicken up this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon with a better chance of showers and a few storms overnight and early Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk of stronger to severe storms with with main threat being damaging winds and a isolated tornado is our western communities. Lows tonight will hold steady in the lower 50s.