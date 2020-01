INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- We're tracking a brief return to near normal January temperatures ahead of a warm end to the week.

Tuesday night: It will be cloudy and colder tonight as temperatures fall to the mid 20s. It will feel much colder overnight as wind chills will fall to the teens.

Wednesday: Prepare for a chilly day as temperatures only warm to the mid-30s. Expect plenty of sunshine by afternoon with light NW winds.