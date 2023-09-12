Tuesday showers, cooler temperatures to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures are set to run 5-10° below average for much of this week.

This morning:

Early morning radar is shower a large swatch of light rainfall along a cold front. Showers are more scattered in far northern portions of the state.

Temperatures hover in the middle 60s across the state. Much farther to the west, temperatures are running considerably cooler on the back end of the front.

Tuesday:

Expect scattered showers to continue for much of the morning, with just a few isolated showers hanging around for the afternoon. Clouds will likely hang pretty tough until late in the day.

Much cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front, with highs topping out in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

Tuesday night:

Partly cloudy with patchy areas of fog overnight with much cooler temperatures. Lows fall to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Wednesday:

Some dense fog possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and very comfortable temperatures for the afternoon.

Thursday:

Another round of dense fog possible early in the morning. Sunny and pleasant weather for the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

With Hurricane Lee in slowly moving north in the Atlantic, our weather pattern will remain locked in through at least the end of the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday.

Some hints of warmer temperatures moving back in later next week.