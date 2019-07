A humid day with highs warming to the lower 90s! Feel like temperatures this afternoon with warm to the upper 90s and lower 100s. Later this afternoon a cold front will swing in and spark up a few spotty storms, some of those could turn strong to severe. Main threats will be hail and damaging winds. Storms will move out late tonight with a few clouds lingering. Lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Thursday will be a dry and cooler day with most spots in the mid 80s. A quiet end to the work week with highs in the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.