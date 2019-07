INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A quiet start to the morning with a few spots patchy fog. Otherwise it should be a quiet and dry start with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. A gradual decrease in cloud cover with a partly sunny sky through the rest of the day.

Highs will warm to the lower 80s. Once the cold front moves out, the humidity will start to drop. Lows will also cool Tuesday night with spots in the mid to upper 50s.