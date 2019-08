INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A muggy and warm start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s. A few isolated showers are possible mid to late morning with a better chance of scattered storms through the afternoon.

There is a marginal risk across the entire state for a stronger storm with the main threat being damaging winds. Timing will be mid to late afternoon and early evening. High humidity and warmer temperatures will help fuel the storms. Most spots Tuesday will warm to the mid-80s. A few showers stick around late tonight and through the overnight hours with lows in the mid-60s.