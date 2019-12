INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Very slick and snowy start to the morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Snow will end by mid-morning with a gradual decrease in cloud cover Tuesday afternoon. Highs will hold steady in the lower 30s. Late Tuesday night temperatures will fall to the teens.

Wednesday morning will be a cold one with most spots starting in the lower teens. Expect to see a dry and sunny day. Highs will only warm to the mid 20s. We'll start a warming trend Thursday with highs trending towards the upper 30s.