Tumbling temperatures and storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s with clear skies! Most should see thickening clouds late morning early afternoon with a cold front approaching the state. There could be a few spotty showers ahead of the front early Friday afternoon.

Highs Friday will top out in the mid 70s. There is a better chance of scattered storms Friday afternoon with a chance of severe weather. A marginal risk across the entire state for a gusty thunderstorm with a pop-up tornado chance closer to Fort Wayne. Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall quickly with most of us bottoming out in the lower 40s Friday night.

A cold but drier looking weekend with highs in the mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday with clouds and few rays of sunshine this weekend.

Next week, we have a pretty good shot for some showers Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid-50s.