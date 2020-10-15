Tumbling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Thursday morning with the warmest temperatures we’ll see all day. Temperatures start in the lower 60s and fall through the 50s Thursday afternoon. Rain will also fill in through the morning with showers on the light to moderate side. Showers will linger through the afternoon. We could see around a quarter of an inch of rain possible by the end of the day. The front will clear the state and will usher in cold air early Friday morning. Morning lows will fall to the lower 30s.

Friday will be a very cool day with highs in the upper 50s with sun and clouds.

A cool weekend with highs in the lower 60s Saturday with sun and clouds. Upper 50s Sunday with another cold front swinging through the state with showers spreading through the state.

A cool start next week with highs in the 50s but temperatures make a quick turn around with highs in the mid-70s next week.