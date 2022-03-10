Weather

Turning colder with snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Should be a great day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° with lots of sunshine! Should be a cool overnight with lows in the lower 30s.

Friday will be an active end to the week with winter weather returning! Our next cold front will spark up snow showers just after the morning drive with steady snow through the afternoon. Highs will top out in upper 30s then fall through the day. Snow will begin to tapper off late Friday if not very early Saturday with most spots between 1″-3″ of snow.

Much colder right behind this cold front with lows bottoming out in the mid teens with highs only warming to the upper 20s. Could see a lake effect snow shower or two through the day. Highs will make a quick rebound to the mid 40s Sunday.

We’ll continue to warm to the mid to upper 50s through early next week with highs continuing to warm to the 60s through the later half of the work week.