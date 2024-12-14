25°
Turning soggy Saturday night | Dec. 14, 2024

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold conditions are in place this Saturday morning. The daytime will remain dry before all of central Indiana turns soggy quickly tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds out of the ESE at 5 to 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Rain will arrive this evening. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: We are turning soggy with soaking rain expected. There may even be a few isolated rumbles of thunder in southern parts of the state, but severe weather is not forecasted. Low temperatures near 40 degrees.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers will be around for the morning. Cloudy skies linger around for the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 40s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Another heavier wave of rain will impact central Indiana on Monday. Overall, 1″-2″ of rain is anticipated from Saturday through the end of Monday. Temperatures get into the mid-40s Monday before near-average returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air will be on the way for the end of the week.

