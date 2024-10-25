Typical fall air this weekend, near-record highs possible next week | Oct. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most locations across the state Friday worked in at least light rain amounts.

Even though the rain was not expected to be a drought buster, it was better than nothing at all.

Now, Indiana turns toward the return of fall chill this weekend before the potential for near-record highs next week.

Friday night: Clouds will gradually decrease after a day filled with some sun and mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid 40s.

Saturday: Prepare for a cooler day with a lot more sunshine. Highs look to top out in the low to mid 60s with a slight breeze out of the north.

Sunday: A mere repeat of Saturday’s forecast will play out for Sunday. The only noticeable difference with be that winds will be light out of the south this time. This won’t cause a big influence in our temperatures just yet as highs only make it back into the low to mid 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Monday is when we warm things back up as the aforementioned southerly wind turns a little more breezy. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we may be talking near record highs and stronger winds. Highs will push into the upper 70s with some spots possible hitting the rare 80 degree territory for this time of the year. Wind gusts may also get up to over 30 mph at times from Tuesday into Thursday. Halloween on Thursday is looking a little warm, but there is a good chance for rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.