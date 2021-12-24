Weather

Unseasonably mild Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re waking up Friday morning to temperatures in the 50s and they’re going to continue to rise for the Christmas holiday.

TODAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: We’ll see considerable cloud cover during the day today. Despite not seeing much sunshine we will see temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s later this afternoon and evening. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the south and southwest. Highs near 57

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to late-night services it looks like we’ll stay mostly cloudy. There’s a chance for a few showers late tonight. So if you’re heading to midnight mass, you may encounter a few spotty showers. It’s going to be mild overnight with temperatures staying near 50.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A few showers will greet you early Saturday morning. Much of the rain will move off to the east by the middle part of the day. We stay mostly cloudy and incredibly mild. Highs climb to near 61. If we hit 61, it would be the fifth warmest Christmas Day on record in Indianapolis.

SUNDAY: Clouds stick around for the rest of the holiday weekend. Much of Sunday is dry but another system heads this way late Sunday bringing rain chances Sunday night into Monday morning. Mild once again with highs near 50. The normal high for this time of year is 38.

8DAY FORECAST: The mild temperatures stick around through much of the new week. Highs stay in the 50s through Wednesday. Rain chances will be possible as well each day. We’ll dry out and see some sunshine for the end of the week and the end of the year. Temperatures fall a bit but still stay well above normal in the 40s for Thursday and Friday.