Unsettled weather pattern brings daily storm chances to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heavy rain will be possible at times over the next several days.

This morning:

Dry conditions are here early for your Sunday morning. We’re watching rain start to slowly move in from Illinois.

Sunday:

We should start off dry here this morning, but we will look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to fill in across the state as we get later into the day. No severe weather is expected, but the potential for heavy rain at times is possible throughout the day.

Highs top out into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Sunday night:

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are still possible tonight but will likely be less numerous than what we expect for the daytime hours on Sunday.

Lows fall to the upper 60s.

Monday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast for much of the day on Monday. There is a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms very late in the day on Monday and into the evening as well.

All modes of severe weather are in play, with damaging winds being the primary concern for late Monday.

High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s.

7 day forecast:

A few showers are still possible heading into early Tuesday, but much of the day is likely dry. The headlines were that much of the middle of the week will be heat and humidity, with highs topping out near 90° on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. There will also be daily thunderstorm chances through the middle of the week. We should get a little bit of relief late this week, with temperatures falling back to the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday as our rain chances start to diminish as well.