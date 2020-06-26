Unsettled weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A humid and warm Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky. There is a chance of an isolated storm Friday morning with a warm front passing through the northern half of the state. A good chance of scattered storms in the northern half of the state through the afternoon with a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon. A slight risk just north of the viewing area. The main threat will be damaging winds and some hail.

Highs Friday will warm to the lower 90s. Friday night will clear out with lows in the lower 70s.

A good chance for scattered storms during the day on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. There is a marginal risk across the entire state Saturday for strong storms. Stormy Sunday with highs to remain in the mid-80s.

Unsettled through next week with a daily chance of storms through Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.