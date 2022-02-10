Weather

Up and down temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a mild past couple of days, colder temperatures return for Thursday.

Thursday:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected for the day. Some isolated light snow showers will be possible. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs hold into the lower 30s.

Thursday night:

Partly cloudy with gradual warming temperatures. Lows will start out in the mid 20s by mid evening, and rise to the lower 30s by daybreak.

Some light showers – possibly mixing with snow will work through the area overnight along a warm front.

Friday:

Warmer day on tap. Scattered showers are possible at any part of the day.

Highs top out in the middle 40s

Weekend:

Much colder temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Some isolated lake effect snow showers will be possible on Saturday. A weak upper level wave moving through on Sunday could squeeze out light snow to western and southern portions of the state, Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Dry start to the new work week, with temperatures in the middle 30s on Monday. Temperatures warm significantly for the middle of the week. 50s on tap starting Wednesday, with a chance for rain moving in on Thursday.