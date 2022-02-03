Weather

Up to a foot of snow expected by the end of Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow to start the morning with heavy and steady snow through the morning and afternoon. We could be seeing snow rates of 1″ per hour as the day progresses. Highs today will be cold with most spots in the mid 20s. Snow will continue to fall through the evening drive with 8″-12″ expected by the end of the day. Lows will tumble to the mid teens.

It’ll turn much colder Friday as the snow moves out with highs topping out in the upper teens to lower 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

It’ll be a frigid start to Saturday morning with temperatures starting off in the single digits with highs topping out in the lower 20s. Temperatures through the end of the weekend will slowly trend warmer with most spots in the mid 30s. Next week looks quiet but cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower to mid 30s with dry time and sunshine!