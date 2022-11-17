Weather

Very cold end to the week!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

Cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s to start the day with partly cloudy skies. There could be a few slick spots during the morning commute. Expect to see a dry and quiet day with highs in the lower to mid 30s this afternoon.

Frigid overnight with lows in the mid 20s with feel temperatures in the lower single digits. Should be a cold end to the week with highs warming to the lower 30s with sunshine!

Cold air sticks around through this weekend with highs in the lower 30s Saturday and Sunday! Should be dry and quiet with some sunshine. Temperatures will wram through next week with highs in the lower to mid 40s through mid week with lots of sunshine! Thanksgiving looks great for right now with highs in the upper 40s with sunshine!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

1925 Pubhouse prepares Fried Fish Tacos, Chicken Adobo Nachos

Life.Style.Live! /

Talking with strangers has its health benefits

Medical /

Very cold Friday, staying cold this weekend

Weather Blog /

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t seek third 4-year term

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.