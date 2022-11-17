Weather

Very cold end to the week!

Cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s to start the day with partly cloudy skies. There could be a few slick spots during the morning commute. Expect to see a dry and quiet day with highs in the lower to mid 30s this afternoon.

Frigid overnight with lows in the mid 20s with feel temperatures in the lower single digits. Should be a cold end to the week with highs warming to the lower 30s with sunshine!

Cold air sticks around through this weekend with highs in the lower 30s Saturday and Sunday! Should be dry and quiet with some sunshine. Temperatures will wram through next week with highs in the lower to mid 40s through mid week with lots of sunshine! Thanksgiving looks great for right now with highs in the upper 40s with sunshine!