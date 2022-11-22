Weather

Very mild mid week!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s to start. Should be a bright day with highs in the lower 50s! Lows tonight will fall to the lower 30s. Gets even better for youtravel day Wednesday! Highs will top out in the mid 50s with loads of sunshine!

Thanksgiving its self will be a dry day with most of the daytime hours staying dry! Highs will continue to warm to the upper 50s! A cold front will approach the state that will generate some light showers late Thursday and through the day on Friday! Highs will cool to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Scattered light rai nwill stick around through the weekend with highs rebounding to the lower 50s Saturday. There could be a minor chance of showers Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Mild temperatures stick around through early next week with highs in the mid 40s Monday. We warm to the mid 50s Tuesday with sunshine!