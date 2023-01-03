Weather

Very warm day with storms around

A soggy start to the morning with scattered showers through the morning drive. Rain will remain steady at times through the late morning. Temperature are already starting off warm with most spots in the lower to mid 50s. Highs today will be record breaking possibly with most spots flirting with 70°! The record is 65°. Scattered showers and storms will regenerate this afternoon and evening with a gusty thunderstorm possible. There is a marginal risk west of Indy and south for a gusty storm. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 40s.

Highs will begin to cool to the lower 50s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will start to get back to seasonal through the end of the week with Thursday and Friday in the upper 30s with a flurry possible Thursday.

This weekend looks seasonal with spots in the upper 30s to near 40° with a light mix Sunday to round out the weekend. Highs will hoover in the upper 30s to near 40° with a mix of sun and clouds.