Very warm Friday, beautiful weekend weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running almost 10° average for the last full day of Summer.

This morning:

Some pesky clouds are still hanging around this morning, thanks to an upper level low spinning over central/northern Illinois. That system is set to move north/northeast and away from the state later this morning.

Temperatures are again very mild, with most areas in the low/middle 60s.

Dew points are interesting this morning – much of our state is running dry, with dew point temperatures in the mid 50s. Back into Illinois, it’s noticeably more muggy, with dew points in the low/mid 60s. We shouldn’t see those higher humidity values creep into our state today, as dry air should win out.

Friday:

Any cloud cover from this morning should mix out as we move through the day. Expect mostly sunny conditions with highs in the middle 80s.

Friday night:

All good for week number 6 of high school football. Kick off temperatures should be right around 80°.

With dry air in place and skies clearing, temperatures will be running a bit cooler overnight.

Saturday:

Slight cooler temperatures for both days this weekend, but we will be quite comfortable. High should hover around 80° to kick off the weekend.

Sunday:

We’ll likely see a few more clouds to end the weekend, but we still should remain quite nice, with highs in the middle/upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

I’m keeping the start of the work week dry on Monday. We still have our slight chance of showers for Tuesday and Wednesday with a trough digging through the state, although rainfall amounts at this point seem to be rather low.

The rest of the 8 day is quite and typical for the later portions of September.