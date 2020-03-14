Saturday evening forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Walmart on Saturday announced it would be changing operating hours at many of its stores so that employees have extra time to stock shelves and clean.

This comes as health and government officials ask for “social distancing” and encourage people with possible illness to stay home.

Starting Sunday, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, the statement said, while locations that already had operating hours that fall within those hours will remain unchanged.

Employees will continue to work their scheduled shifts and the stores will get scheduled deliveries, the statement said.

Full statement:

I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers. I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need. To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation. As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules. As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time. To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country. Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S.

Map of Walmart stores in central Indiana: