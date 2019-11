INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Cloudy and cool tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

LOW: 37

TOMORROW: Rain/snow mix changing over to all snow. Windy and cold. Total accumulations 1-2″ with areas north of Indy seeing 3″

HIGH: 37 falling into the lower 30s by the afternoon

SUNSET: 5:34 p.m.

SUNRISE: 7:25 a.m.