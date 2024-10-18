Warm and beautiful weekend ahead | Oct. 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 5-10° above average for this time of year.

This morning:

It’s another chilly start, but not as cold as the past few mornings across the area. There are frost advisories along the Ohio River in southern Indiana through mid morning. Skies are clear overhead as high pressure continues to settle in.

Friday:

The warming trend continues today with plenty of sunshine, quiet conditions, and highs, returning to above-average levels with maximum temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Friday night:

We remain clear tonight and should be in great shape for the last regular season games of high school football. Overnight fall to the upper 30s and low 40s, which should be warm enough to prevent any frost formation.

Saturday:

A perfect weekend on tap with well above temperatures both days. High pressure will be the rule again. Keep us sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s for Saturday.

Sunday:

We should be slightly warmer to wrap up the weekend on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.

Next week:

The warming trend will continue at least for the first half of the work week with highs in the mid-70s Monday through Wednesday. A strong cold front looks to approach the region by Wednesday, which could trigger some showers across the area. Very light precipitation amounts are expected at this point, which is not welcome news considering that many areas continue to see the drought conditions worsen across the state. Sharply colder temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday, with Heidi’s returning to the 60s and for some areas only hanging on into the 50s by the end of next week.