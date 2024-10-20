Warm and dry conditions continue before a mid-week cool down | Oct. 20, 2024

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue into the evening as temperatures drop to the mid 40s. Winds will stay light from the south-southwest, around 3 to 5 mph. It will be a pleasant and calm night, but still cool enough for a light jacket if you’re out late.

TOMORROW

Sunny and warmer, with highs reaching the mid 70s. The warm and dry weather persists thanks to high pressure dominating over the region. Winds will be calm, becoming south-southwest at around 6 mph in the afternoon.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Mostly clear, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s. Winds will stay calm, with a light breeze from the south at 5 mph, making it another tranquil night across the region.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies will continue as highs climb into the mid 70s. Winds will be light from the south-southeast, becoming south-southwest at 5 to 9 mph. Overall, a very pleasant day is expected with above-average temperatures for this time of year.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and a bit milder, with lows settling in the mid 50s. Winds will be from the south-southwest at around 7 mph. Despite the increasing clouds, no rain is expected tonight.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny with highs reaching the mid 70s again. Winds will be a bit stronger, from the south-southwest at 6 to 9 mph, gusting up to 18 mph in the afternoon as a front approaches. Still, it will be a dry and warm day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler as the front moves through, with lows dropping to the low 40s. Winds will shift to the north at 7 to 9 mph, bringing a more fall-like feel to the night.

THURSDAY

Sunny but cooler, with highs around the low 60s. North winds around 3 to 6 mph will keep temperatures much cooler compared to earlier in the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear, with lows settling in the low 40s. Winds will be light from the north-northeast, becoming variable overnight as high pressure remains in control.

7 DAY FORECAST

Expect a warm and dry start to the week, with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s. A slight chance of rain arrives midweek, though amounts will likely be light if any showers occur. Temperatures will take a dive by Thursday as a cold front moves through, bringing more seasonable conditions, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Expect a warming trend to return by the end of the week as high pressure slides to the east and southerly winds return.