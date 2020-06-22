Warm and humid day with storms later Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patchy fog Monday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Very humid Monday with highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy sky.

A cold front on our west will slide through the state later on Monday evening sparking up a few showers and storms this evening. A marginal risk for severe weather in our western communities. The main threat will be damaging winds. Lows Monday night will fall to the upper 60s.

A cooler and more comfortable day Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. A few morning showers could linger through the early half of the afternoon. We’ll salvage the evening hours with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday highs will top out in the lower 80s once again with lows humidity and an isolated shower chance. It’ll begin to warm up by the end of the week with highs warming to the mid-80s. Increasing rain and humidity as well. By the end of the week, highs will top out in the mid-80s with scattered storms chances.

This weekend looks split for now with storm chances Saturday. Looks dry and warm Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.